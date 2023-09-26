JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($20.15) to GBX 1,700 ($20.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,616 ($31.95) to GBX 2,671 ($32.62) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Admiral Group stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $31.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

