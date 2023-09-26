HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCFF opened at C$104.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$89.08. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of C$46.95 and a 52 week high of C$110.00.

(Get Free Report)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.