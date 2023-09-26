HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HSBC lowered HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
