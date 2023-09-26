Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 210

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CYBBF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.81) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.24) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.86.

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

