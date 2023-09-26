Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 210

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CYBBF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.81) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.24) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYBBF
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- What is a Special Dividend?
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.