JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Repsol had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2959 per share. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

