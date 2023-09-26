Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kerry Properties Stock Performance
KRYPF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
