Security National Bank Acquires 258 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 241,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,096,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,865. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

