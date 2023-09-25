Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,313. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

