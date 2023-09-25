Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

NASDAQ COST opened at $558.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

