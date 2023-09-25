Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $557.22. The stock had a trading volume of 378,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

