Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 247 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 679,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,149. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.