Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.15. 459,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.