Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 1,459 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 27.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 171,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.9% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.0% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,514. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

