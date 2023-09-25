Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,150 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

