Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $397.45. 1,825,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,391. The firm has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

