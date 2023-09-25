Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $503.35. 354,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

