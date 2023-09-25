Noble Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $94.82. 2,997,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,461. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

