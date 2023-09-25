Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.35.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $317.84. The stock had a trading volume of 761,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day moving average is $298.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

