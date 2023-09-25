Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $265.81. 241,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,797. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.95.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

