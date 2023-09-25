The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

