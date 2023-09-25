KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.16. 3,805,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,199,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.