Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

