Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 711 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 679,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

