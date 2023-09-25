Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,349,840 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

