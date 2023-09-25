AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $251.49. The stock had a trading volume of 898,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,271. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

