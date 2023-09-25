Security National Bank Sells 296 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $657.75. 206,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,898. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $702.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

