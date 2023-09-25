Security National Bank Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.96. 668,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.47.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.