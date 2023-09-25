Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.9% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 569.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 7,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $830.00. 462,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $869.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.90.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

