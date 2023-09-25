Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 2,288 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,271,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,421,793. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,782.61, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

