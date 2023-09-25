Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,482,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,009,000 after purchasing an additional 674,236 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.86. The company had a trading volume of 506,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,105. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.63.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.