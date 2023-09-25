Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $396.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,252. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

