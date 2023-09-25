AFS Financial Group LLC Acquires 736 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AFS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 526,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.82 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

