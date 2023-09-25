Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $158.30. 741,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

