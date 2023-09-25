Riverview Trust Co Takes $27,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 148.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.16. 753,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,312. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.07.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.