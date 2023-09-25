Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $557.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $553.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.63. The company has a market cap of $246.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

