CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 732,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,931. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.43. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

