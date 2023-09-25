Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.