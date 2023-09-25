Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $511.31. 935,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,948. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $233.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.01 and its 200 day moving average is $450.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

