Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.49. 3,056,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,509,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

