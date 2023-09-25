Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 6,050 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

