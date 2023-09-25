Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.24. 2,033,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,187,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $95.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.