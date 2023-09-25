Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

