Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.78. The stock had a trading volume of 378,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $330.76 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.