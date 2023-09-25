Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Shares of DE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.78. 378,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $330.76 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

