International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.81. The stock had a trading volume of 960,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

