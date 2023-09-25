MRA Advisory Group Has $220,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 668,669 shares of company stock valued at $146,217,271. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.71. The stock had a trading volume of 802,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,081. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average of $207.64. The company has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

