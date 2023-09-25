Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.58. 452,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,978. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

