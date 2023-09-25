Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.28. 3,561,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

