New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

NYSE WMT opened at $162.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $436.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,287,896 shares of company stock worth $662,888,621. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

