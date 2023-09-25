Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,287,896 shares of company stock valued at $662,888,621 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.18. 675,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $436.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day moving average of $153.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

