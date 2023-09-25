Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

VTI stock opened at $212.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $300.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

